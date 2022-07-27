PTI, PML-Q finalize name of new Punjab Assembly speaker as Elahi becomes CM

After the PTI-PML-Q coalition forms government in Punjab, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided to nominate its MPA and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan for the slot of speaker of the assembly to replace Pervaiz Elahi who sworn-in as the new chief minister.

The decision has been taken during the meeting between PTI Chairman Imran Khan and newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi in a meeting at Khan’s Bani Gala residence earlier on Wednesday.

Both leaders, according to sources, have agreed on Sibtain Khan’s name after consultation.

Further, the ruling coalition in Punjab has also decided to move a no-trust motion against the assembly’s Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari who had joined the camp of the PML-N-led coalition which was previously in power until a verdict of the Supreme Court resulted in ouster of Hamza Shahbaz as the CM.

PTI leaders Wasiq Qayyum and Malik Taimur are strong contenders for the deputy speaker’s slot, sources said.