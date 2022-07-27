Anti-corruption dept apprehends Sindh opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, has been arrested by the Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) at Jamshoro Toll Plaza.

Sindh ACE Director Zeeshan Memon arrested the PTI leader from Jamshoro where he was going to appear before the court in a case.

Heavy contingents of the police were also present on the occasion.

Haleem Adil’s personal guards tried resisting the apprehension but to no avail.

As per fresh reports, Haleem Adil is being moved to an unknown location while the anti-corruption department and the local police have refused to furnish more details to the media in this regard.

Sheikh’s spokesperson reacted to the arrest and blamed the Sindh government for losing senses in political vengeance.

PTI supporters have started assembling after receiving the information about their leader’s arrest.