Incessant monsoon rains ravage Balochistan: Death toll rises to 105

Authorities confirmed on Wednesday that the number of people killed due to monsoon downpours in Balochistan has reached 105 as many urban and rural areas continue to battle the unrelenting rains.

Many villages in the vicinity of Gwadar, Khuzdar, and Lasbela were submerged by the incessant rains.

Government officials have confirmed that the dam on the Kahoor tributary, located in Kech, was also destroyed by flash floods.

Consequently, several areas including Shadi Kaur, Kalag, and Kulanch in Gwadar district were submerged.

Since the recent torrential rains have almost completely filled five dams in the province, there is a fear that the locals residing near the facilities may suffer from overflowing if more rainfalls lash the area.

Meanwhile, in Khuzdar, many houses in Karkh and Aranji were submerged resulting in damages worth thousands of rupees.

In Lasbela district, the Quetta-Karachi national highway was inundated near Moola. Those stranded on the highway are waiting for a relief operation to take them out of their misery.

The relief operation was suspended in the district due to inclement weather.

PDMA report has stated that at least 105 people were killed and 62 injured during the monsoon spells that lashed the province.

It further said that more than 6,000 houses were affected, and 55,000 families were evacuated in Lasbela and Turbat.

The monsoon season is expected to continue till August 10 in Balochistan.

Climate change has rendered Pakistan the eighth most vulnerable country to extreme weather conditions across the world, as per the Global Climate Risk Index compiled by Germanwatch - an environmental NGO.