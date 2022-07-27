Governor Rule in Punjab: Fawad calls Sanaullah ‘crazy’, advises him to read Constitution

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry calls Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah ‘crazy’ and advised him to first read how the Governor Rule could be imposed in a province.

While talking to SAMAA TV following the press conference of the interior minister, he said that Rana Sanaullah has literally lost his mind after losing the government in Punjab.

At least he should seek help from the law minister who could read him out the provisions of the Constitution which define the circumstances and conditions under which the Governor Rule could be imposed.

He said that Rana Sanaullah - being interior minister - should not make such absurd statements.

To a question, Fawad said that they have Model Town case and 35 other cases against Sanaullah and threatened that the minister might be able to enter Punjab but not leave it. We have this option (of banning Sanaullah’s entry) open, he added.

PTI leader said that the political crisis in the country has not come to an end yet as he reiterated the demand for free and fair elections.

He added that the new cabinet in Punjab would only be transitory, and eventually they have to go for fresh elections.

PTI leader said that they would not dissolve Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab assemblies unless Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif agrees on fresh elections and bring all political parties on table for devising a framework for the fresh polls in Pakistan.

Later talking to media ahead of the PTI’s core committee meeting in Islamabad, the former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the PTI is now mulling to change the government in the center as he advised Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to consult legal experts in his own party before threatening to impose Governor Rule in Punjab.

Fawad said that PTI has governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and only Capital Development Authority (CDA) [the civic body of Islamabad] is out of their bounds.

He said that PTI would decide about the future course in its core committee’s meeting today. “It is us now who will now decide when to throw out the [federal] government,” he added.

He said that PML-N has evolved as Naraz League which would not help it to create the narrative as people seek a framework of the future from a political party.

He ruled out that the elections in the country could be transparent with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sultan Sikandar Raja in chair and demanded reconstitution of the top poll body.