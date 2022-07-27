PTI wants PM Shehbaz removed for harboring criminals, violating official secrets act

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has approached the Lahore High Court seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, SAMAA TV reported.

A petition in this regard was filed in the LHC on Wednesday.

The petition, submitted by PTI’s Andaleeb Abbas and Hassan Khan Niazi, maintained that PM Shehbaz misused his powers and violated the constitution after taking proclaimed offenders including his son Suleman Shehbaz and Hussain Nawaz, former PM Nawaz Sharif’s son, as part of an delegation to meet Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman April 28, 2022.

PM Shehbaz along with members of his cabinet took a four-day trip to London in May this year. During his visit, the prime minister met with his brother and former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif to discuss issues of national and international nature “strictly related to Pakistan’s political and economic policies,” the petitioner alleged.

They also alleged that PM Shehbaz during his London visit also met with former finance minister Ishaq Dar, another proclaimed offender.

During his three-day official visit to Turkiye from May 31 to June 2, the prime minister once again included his son Suleman in the delegation along with his wife to attend meeting hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the petitioners said.

The petition accuses PM Shehbaz of violating Official Secrets Act, 1923 by communication official secrets with an unauthorized act.

The prime minister has also been accused of harboring criminals

The PTI leaders requested the court to declare PM Shehbaz along with Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari disqualified from their designated posts as well as MNAs.