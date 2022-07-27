Pakistan reports 14th polio case of the year

National Institute of Health (NIH) on Wednesday confirmed that another child in North Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has been paralyzed by wild poliovirus. The fresh infection of the crippling disease is the 14th case in the country this year.

The eight-month-old girl suffering from polio-induced disabilities began showing early signs of paralysis on June 30, the Pakistan Polio Laboratory at NIH has confirmed.

The southern districts of KP, namely North and South Waziristan, DI Khan, Bannu, Tank, and Lakki Marwat, have become the hotspot of wild poliovirus.

Besides one case from Lakki Marwat district reported last week, all cases from Pakistan this year have emerged in North Waziristan in children under two years of age.

READ: Another polio case reported from North Waziristan

Polio campaigns have proven to be successful all over the world with over 99% of the world now polio-free.

The only two remaining polio-endemic countries - Pakistan and Afghanistan – have reported 15 cases this year, with one case reported in Afghanistan in January.

The National Emergency Operations Centers of Afghanistan and Pakistan are also continuing cross-border coordination efforts.

The countries have synchronized two polio campaigns in May and June and are ensuring vaccination of children under 10 on all major transit points, along with vaccinating all ages at the international borders.