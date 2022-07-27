Dollar continues upward trend, rises to a high of Rs236.02

Political uncertainty in the country meant that the rupee remained under pressure on Wednesday and continued the trend of losing ground against the US dollar, which rose to Rs236.02 in the interbank market.

Data released by the State Bank of Pakistan said that the rupee continued its downward spiral on Wednesday, losing another Rs3.09 against the greenback.

Earlier in the day, during intraday trading, the dollar saw its value rise as high as Rs237, an increase of Rs4 over the previous day’s close.

On Tuesday, the US dollar was traded at Rs232.93 in the interbank. But news that the country will probably secure an IMF tranche did little to calm the nerves of investors.

Dwindling foreign exchange reserves added to jitters and exacerbated the current situation.

Cumulatively, the rupee has lost around Rs50.11 in value since the incumbent government took over on April 11.