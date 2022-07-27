Watch Live

Cricket

Abdullah, Babar, Shaheen achieve career-best Test rankings

They played crucial part in Pakistan victory over Sri Lanka
Samaa Web Desk Jul 27, 2022
<p>Photo; AFP</p>

Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam, opener Abdullah Shafique and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi have achieved their career-best spots in the latest ICC Test player’s rankings.

The prolific runs-getter scored over 150 runs in the first Test against Sri Lanka to achieve the third spot with 874 points in the ICC rankings. He overtook Steve Smith, who is now at the fourth spot with 848 points.

England’s Joe Root dominates the top spot with 923 points followed by Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne, who is at the second spot with 885 points.

Babar is currently the only batter to feature inside the top three across all formats. He is the number one batter in both T20Is and ODIs.

Meanwhile, rising star Abdullah Shafique also made a significant jump of 23 spots to achieve a career-best number 16th position in the latest rankings.

Apart from them, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi also achieved the third spot in the latest ICC Test bowler’s rankings.

He took four wickets in the Galle Test.

Pakistan

Cricket

ICC

Sri Lanka

Babar Azam

Shaheen Shah Afridi

ICC Rankings

Abdullah Shafique

Pak v SL

