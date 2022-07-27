Sindh CM admits negligence, vows to address Karachi woes

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has confessed to negligence on part of the government in terms of mismanagement and lack of urban planning during a press conference held today in Karachi.

“It is our responsibility to stop people if they are doing something wrong,” he said adding that the people have been equally negligent about their civic responsibilities.

“People have built 20 storeys on a plot that has the infrastructure to support only two storeys,” the chief minister lamented.

He said he has received multiple complaints regarding the issue.

He assured the public that the government is trying to resolve the issue but they always run into more problems while trying to resolve one.

The chief minister accepted that the lack of urban planning has added to the woes of the provincial capital.

On rains, he said, people should anticipate rain-related issues as these are inevitable.

The provincial chief executive further stated that the government was trying its best to ensure proper drainage after thundershowers.

Though he insisted it was unreasonable to think that rainfall would not cause waterlogging.

What PMD says regarding Sindh’s weather

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that a low pressure still hovers over Sindh which may result in downpours in the province during the next 24 hours.

Rain/thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls are likely to continue in Nawabshah, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Kambar Shahdadkot, Ghotki, and Kashmore districts.

Furthermore, light/moderate rain is expected in Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Mirpurkhas, and Karachi division today.

However, the Met department revealed that the low-pressure build-up is moving towards the coast of Oman which may reduce the amount of rainfall in the region.

Photo online

Karachi to experience intermittent drizzling

The PMD has predicted the weather to remain cloudy throughout the day with intermittent drizzling or downpour.

The minimum temperature in Karachi today is likely to fall between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to be around 46 degrees Celsius.

Weather forecast for next 48 hours

Rain/thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls are likely to continue in Nawabshah, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Kambar Shahdadkot, Ghotki, and Kashmore districts.

While, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, T.M. Khan, Tando Allayar, Mirpurkhas, and Karachi are expected to receive light to moderate rain.