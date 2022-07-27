Rana Sanaullah hints at Governor Rule in Punjab if his entry is banned

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the work on the summary regarding imposition of Governor Rule in Punjab has been initiated by the interior ministry as he expressed concerns about the political crisis which he believes has deepened after the order of the Supreme Court in the Punjab deputy speaker ruling’s case.

The recommendation has come after PTI-PML-Q has formed government in Punjab in light of the orders of the Supreme Court.

Addressing the media in Islamabad, he said that the anticipated ban on his entry into Punjab will be enough weightage to impose Governor Rule in the province.

Sanaullah said it would be unwise to consider that the federal government’s jurisdiction was restricted to the federal capital only.

He warned Imran Khan that he would be stopped from storming the federal capital despite that having governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He expressed grave concerns on the verdict of the Supreme Court resulting in ouster of Hamza Shahbaz from the office and said that amending the laws in the discretion of the Parliament and nobody could infringe that power.

To a question, the minister said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would surely return to the country and run the election campaign for his party.