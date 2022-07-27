Covid updates: Pakistan reports four deaths as positivity rate jumps to 3.71%
Four more people died due to coronavirus infection across Pakistan during the last 24 hours taking the total deaths from the virus to 30,474, according to the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Wednesday.
According to the NIH, as many as 16,704 diagnostic tests were run in the last 24 hours. Of these, 620 individuals tested positive for novel coronavirus, taking the positivity ratio to 3.71% - almost one percent higher than 2.76% reported a day earlier.
Currently, 191 patients are under observation in critical care.
NCOC issues SOPs for Muharram congregations
The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) issued on Friday guidelines for holding Majalis to curb the spread of coronavirus during Muharram, SAMAA TV reported.
The NCOC has directed that Muharram congregations should be held in open spaces, not at homes or cramped places. The organizers should ensure the use of face masks and social distancing.
Masks, hand sanitizers and a facility to wash hands should be made available at entrances, it said.
It will be mandatory for Zakirs and participants of majalis to be vaccinated.
Children and people over 65 should attend majalis through video-link, the NCOC said.
Volunteers and scouts should be used to ensure the implementation of covid-19 SOPs.
Majalis should not be held for extended hours.
Floors should be cleaned with Chlorine before and after the majalis.
Food should preferably be distributed in disposable packs.