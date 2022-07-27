Covid updates: Pakistan reports four deaths as positivity rate jumps to 3.71%

Four more people died due to coronavirus infection across Pakistan during the last 24 hours taking the total deaths from the virus to 30,474, according to the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Wednesday.

According to the NIH, as many as 16,704 diagnostic tests were run in the last 24 hours. Of these, 620 individuals tested positive for novel coronavirus, taking the positivity ratio to 3.71% - almost one percent higher than 2.76% reported a day earlier.

Currently, 191 patients are under observation in critical care.

NCOC issues SOPs for Muharram congregations

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) issued on Friday guidelines for holding Majalis to curb the spread of coronavirus during Muharram, SAMAA TV reported.