Zain Qureshi, Usman Buzdar in race for Punjab Speaker office

After the Supreme Court of Pakistan declared the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) supported Chaudhry Pervez Elahi of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) took oath early Wednesday, the party is considering names to fill the Punjab Assembly slot.

One of the front runners for the post is Zain Qureshi, a PTI MPA from Multan and son of former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. He was elected during the recent Punjab by-elections from PP-217.

Besides Zain, former Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, who had to resign to make way for Elahi, is another strong candidate for the office.

The names of senior PTI leaders Sibtain Khan, Mian Mehmoodur Rashid and Mian Aslam Iqbal are also under consideration.

On the other hand, the PTI has also decided to pursue the no-confidence motion against Dost Muhammad Mazari which has been pending for over two months.

Sources said that the names of Wasiq Qayum and Malik Taimoor are being considered for the deputy speaker post.

Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan will give the final approval for the names of the Punjab Assembly speaker and deputy speaker.