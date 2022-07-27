Pakistan rejects India’s preposterous remarks to politicize CPEC: FO

Pakistan has categorically rejected the baseless and misguided remarks made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ spokesperson to politicize the China- Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, India’s attempts to cast aspersions over CPEC show “insecurity as well as the pursuit of a hegemonic agenda that has held back socio-economic development in South Asia for decades.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Indian media quoted Arindam Bagchi, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, as saying, “We have seen reports on encouraging a proposed participation of third countries in so called CPEC projects. Any such actions by any party directly infringe on India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. India firmly and consistently opposes projects in the so-called CPEC, which are in Indian territory that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan.”

While rejecting Indian allegation, the ministry in its statement said that it is in fact India that is illegally occupying the state of Jammu & Kashmir for over seven decades while perpetrating gross and widespread human rights violations.

“CPEC is a transformational project and a harbinger of stability, mutual cooperation and shared development for the region,” the statement said, adding that “China’s investment in CPEC has helped Pakistan overcome the energy and infrastructural bottlenecks that once constrained growth and development.”