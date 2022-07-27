Judicial murder of democracy: PDM chief on SC verdict

Accusing the Supreme Court for committing a “judicial murder of democracy”, Pakistan Democratic Movement and JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday vowed to not accept judicial martial laws.

Earlier, the top court, in its verdict, de-seated Hamza Shahbaz as the chief minister of Punjab and declared Chauhdry Pervaiz Elahi as the new CM.

Fazlur Rehman also highlighted how his party has never accepted military dictatorships.

On the other hand, ex-PPP senator Farhatullah Babar said “the existing system of appointments & elevation of judges risks making judiciary of judges, for judges, by judges.”

He added, “This perception must not be allowed to gain strength. No offense intended. Everyone please heed.”

Babar went on to add that the “parliament must assert itself and ban the appointment of judges after retirement.”

He further said, “the expectation of a post retirement job by a judge can influence his pre retirement judgments.”