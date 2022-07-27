No institution can interfere with authority of another: PM

Slamming the Supreme Court verdict that declared Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the 22nd Punjab Chief Minister, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, referring to the powers of the judiciary and parliament, has stated that “No institution can interfere with the authority of another.”

The premier took to Twitter late Tuesday night to express his views on the verdict that snatched the crown of Punjab from his son, Hamza Shahbaz.

“The Constitution has delegated the state powers to Parliament, Administration and Judiciary. The Constitution has mandated all the institutions to work within the specified limits. There will be no compromise on the supremacy of the Constitution and parliament,” he said.

PM Shehbaz termed the judicial decision a blow to the expectations of the legal community, citizens, media and the people seeking justice.

“The requirement of the reputation of the judiciary and the quality of justice was that a full court should be formed so that justice would not only be done but also be seen to be done,” the PML-N president lamented.