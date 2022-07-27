Has provincial legislature been reduced to a rubber stamp?

Deposed Punjab chief minister Hamza Shahbaz lashed out on Tuesday after he was removed from his post for a second time in as many months by the courts, raising questions on the sanctity of the provincial legislature.

In a statement issued after a three-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) declared his election as illegal and directed to end his tenure and hand over reigns to his opponent Pervez Elahi, Hamza termed the decision “contentious”.

“A contentious decision has sent home a government elected by the people.”

He went on to add whether the stature of the provincial legislature has been reduced to that of a rubber stamp?

Hamza expressed his disappointment at the order passed by the Supreme Court. In the order, he said, refused to form a full court bench to review whether the party chief has the power to direct lawmakers or the parliamentary party chief.

“The public is watching how, when it comes to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the party has been given a free hand to toy with the Constitution in the province,” he said, adding that for the past four weeks, the country’s largest province has been paralysed with a ‘circus’ performing.

“Our mission is to save Pakistan,” he concluded, adding that his politics is to serve the public.

Having led the province for a little over three months, Hamza said that legitimate and legal arguments are dumped into waste paper baskets while all pleas of the PTI are entertained and allowed to bend or break the constitution.

He added that their party has a history punctuated with such court decisions, adding that they were stopped from exercising their constitutional right of governance in the province.

Despite difficulties, we approved subsidy on flour, he said.