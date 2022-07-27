Chaudhry Pervez Elahi takes oath as Punjab’s new chief minister

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervez Elahi took oath as the 20th Chief Minister of Punjab at the Aiwan-e-Sadr early on Wednesday.

The oath was administered by President Dr Arif Alvi in a simple ceremony.

President Arif Alvi administered the oath to Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the wee hours of Wednesday morning after Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman refused to do so.

Earlier, the Supreme Court in its verdict had declared Elahi as the winner of the chief minister’s election and ordered the Punjab governor to administer the oath to him by 11:30 pm on July 26.

Elahi, who had returned to Lahore on Tuesday evening along with several members of this party and of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, were invited to Islamabad by President Alvi after the Punjab Governor refused to administer the oath.

President Alvi then dispatched his official aircraft to Punjab and flew Elahi and other coalition members to Islamabad for the oath taking.

20th chief minister

Elahi has become the 20th chief minister of Punjab.

However, this is the second time that he is serving in this post.

Previously, Elahi served as Punjab’s chief minister from November 29, 2002, to November 18, 2007.

Fresh elections demanded

After the oath taking ceremony in the Aiwan-e-Sadr, PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was asked about what were the next steps for their party.

Gill responded that they are ready for general elections and that is the only acceptable way forward.

Meanwhile, another PTI leader and former federal minister Ghulam Sarwar said that Elahi’s election was a victory for PTI chief Imran Khan’s movement to restore true democracy in the country.

He hoped that with Elahi taking over in Punjab as chief minister, it would offer political stability to the province.

Who won the votes

Elahi had secured 186 votes in the runoff elections for the Punjab chief minister’s post in the Punjab Assembly on July 22.

However, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari rejected the votes cast by the 10 lawmakers of the PML-Q because they voted in favor of their party’s candidate, Elahi, against what he termed was binding advice of their party chief, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, under Article 63-A of the constitution.

As a result, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Hamza Shahbaz was declared the winner even though he secured only 179 votes.

Change of secretaries

Meanwhile, principal secretary to chief minister Nabeel Ahmed Awan has been transferred as the principal secretary to the Punjab governor.

Previously Omar Saeed Chaudhry had held that post as an additional charge to his duties as special secretary.

He has been replaced by Muhammad Khan Bhatti, who was serving as the secretary of the Punjab Assembly, read a notification issued by the Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.