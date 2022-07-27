Videos » Awaz Awaz with Ehtesham Amir-ud-din - SAMAA TV - 26 July 2022 Awaz with Ehtesham Amir-ud-din - SAMAA TV - 26 July 2022 Jul 27, 2022 Awaz with Ehtesham Amir-ud-din - SAMAA TV - 26 July 2022 Recommended Supreme Court knocks out Hamza as Elahi’s rule dawns on Punjab after legal battle Ricky Ponting opens up about Pakistan’s T20 World Cup chances Hira Mani claps back at haters for Dua Zehra prayer Related Stories WATCH: Pakistanis reluctant to believe in rookie female director with their money, says Yasra Rizvi ‘There was no pulse & his body had turned blue’: Heroic couple recall saving child’s life in Naltar For the thrill of life: Daredevil stuntman driving in ‘well of death’ Most Popular Pakistan likely to make two changes for second Sri Lanka Test Govt declares holiday in Karachi, Hyderabad as rain wreaks havoc Supreme Court knocks out Hamza as Elahi’s rule dawns on Punjab after legal battle