Ex-PM hails SC judges for standing firm against threats

Former prime minister Imran Khan appreciated the Supreme Court judges for “standing firm & upholding the Constitution and law” against threats and abuse.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, shortly after the top court’s verdict declaring PML-Q’s Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the new Punjab chief minister, the PTI chairman thanked his supporters for “coming out in massive numbers to show support” and especially “the people of Punjab for coming out in unprecedented numbers in by-elections after rigging.”

He said, “Tomorrow evening we will offer thanks to Allah & celebrate with all the people of Pakistan who have stood by us in our campaign for Haqeeqi Azadi.”

The ex-PM also thanked Barrister Ali Zafar and his team.

It is pertinent to mention that PTI supporters have once again thronged the streets of the country to celebrate winning the crown of Punjab.