Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Pakistan » Punjab

Imran’s ally Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi notified as new Punjab CM

Notification issued by Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal
Samaa Web Desk Jul 27, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Just hours after the Supreme Court announced its verdict, Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal on Tuesday night notified Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the new chief minister of the province.

“Pervaiz Elahi is declared duly elected Chief Minister of the Punjab with immediate effect,” read the notification.

Earlier, the Supreme Court, in its verdict, removed Hamza Shahbaz from the post of Punjab’s chief executive and declared PML-Q’s Elahi as the new CM.

The top court had ordered Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman to administer oath to CM Elahi by 11:30 pm on July 26.

However, as the time for oath taking came near, Governor Rehman refused to administer the oath to the new Punjab chief minister.

Meanwhile, PTI leaders contacted President Arif Alvi to administer the oath. He agreed to administer the oath of office to CM Elahi at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

He subsequently dispatched his official aircraft to Lahore to fly Elahi to the federal capital for the oath taking ceremony.

President Arif Alvi

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi

Punjab CM election

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div