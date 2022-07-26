Imran’s ally Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi notified as new Punjab CM

Just hours after the Supreme Court announced its verdict, Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal on Tuesday night notified Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the new chief minister of the province.

“Pervaiz Elahi is declared duly elected Chief Minister of the Punjab with immediate effect,” read the notification.

Earlier, the Supreme Court, in its verdict, removed Hamza Shahbaz from the post of Punjab’s chief executive and declared PML-Q’s Elahi as the new CM.

The top court had ordered Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman to administer oath to CM Elahi by 11:30 pm on July 26.

However, as the time for oath taking came near, Governor Rehman refused to administer the oath to the new Punjab chief minister.

Meanwhile, PTI leaders contacted President Arif Alvi to administer the oath. He agreed to administer the oath of office to CM Elahi at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

He subsequently dispatched his official aircraft to Lahore to fly Elahi to the federal capital for the oath taking ceremony.