Pervaiz Elahi takes oath as 22nd Punjab chief minister

President Arif Alvi administered the oath to Punjab Chief Minister-elect Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the wee hours of Wednesday morning after Governor Baligh ur Rehman refused to do so.

Earlier, the Supreme Court in its verdict had declared Elahi as the winner of the chief minister’s election and ordered the Punjab governor to administer the oath to him by 11:30 pm on July 26.

The oath taking ceremony of the newly elected CM will take place at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad at 2 am.

CM-elect Elahi has reached the capital city in President Alvi’s airplane along with PTI MPAs including Zain Qureshi, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed and others.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal notified Elahi as the new Punjab chief minister.

On the other hand, PTI and PML-Q leaders have gathered outside the Punjab Governor House in large numbers.