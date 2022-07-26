Asad Umar warns govt to ‘not even think’ of imposing governor’s rule in Punjab

Former planning minister and PTI Secretary General Asad Umar has warned the government to not even think of imposing governor’s rule in the province of Punjab.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday night alongside Shah Mahmood Qureshi, shortly after the Supreme Court declared PML-Q’s Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the new chief minister, Umar said if governor’s rule is imposed, it won’t even last for hours.

Meanwhile, former information and law minister Fawad Chaudhry has termed PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s statement a threat to rebel against the top court’s decision to declare Elahi as the new CM.

He equated Maryam’s statement with what her father, deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, did in the past by attacking the SC.

Fawad said, “Sicilian Mafia is a term absolutely fit for you. Are you heirs of Narcos?.”