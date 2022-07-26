Maryam terms SC decision as ‘judicial coup’, urges govt to stand up against verdict

Terming the top court’s decision as a “judicial coup”, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has urged the government to stand up against the Supreme Court’s decision to remove Hamza Shahbaz from the Punjab chief minister’s post and declare PML-Q’s Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the new CM.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, Maryam said, “The government MUST take a firm stand & rise to the occasion or fall to the status quo.”

She added, “Leaders are made by the situations they are confronted with.”

Separately, in a bid to curtail the powers of the top court, PPP’s ex-senator Farhatullah Babar encouraged parliamentarians to refer to Article 191 of the Constitution and act decisively if “they care about restoring balance of powers.”

In a tweet on Tuesday, Babar shared a picture of Article 191 of the Constitution, that refers to the Rules of Procedure, and states that “Subject to the Constitution and law, the Supreme Court may make rules regulating the practice and procedure of the court.”

Within a few minutes of his tweet, Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also retweeted it in an apparent show of support.