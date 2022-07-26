Ricky Ponting opens up about Pakistan’s T20 World Cup chances

Legendary Australian batter Ricky Ponting has opened up about Pakistan’s chances at this year’s T20 World Cup.

In the latest episode of the ICC Review, the 47-year-old said that skipper Babar Azam will hold key for Pakistan,

“If Babar doesn’t have a great tournament, I don’t think they can win,” Ponting said.

“I saw him up close and personal a couple of years ago out here in a Test series against Australia and I said it then, I thought the sky was the limit for this guy as far as Test match batting (was concerned) and, if anything, he’s probably got better and better in the last couple of years.

“Their openers are very important and their new-ball bowlers are very important, but that role of the spin bowler in Australia might be a little bit more difficult with wickets that probably won’t give them assistance.”

The former Australia captain also predicted the two finalists of the mega event.

“I think India and Australia will be the two playing in the final and I will just have to say that Australia will beat them in the final,” he said.

“The reigning champions [Australia] have got home conditions and that was one thing that made Australia’s win in the last World Cup, not remarkable, but that little bit sweeter for them,” he added.