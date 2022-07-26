More than 100 people killed in Balochistan torrential rains

More than 100 people have died in Balochistan so far.

In Lasbela and Khuzdar district, five parts of the Karachi-Quetta Highway swept away in a flash flood.

Fiber optics cables providing internet services to the largest province of the country were also badly affected by the torrential rains.

Three more children lost their lives in Dera Bugti, Qila Saifullah and Musakhel.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, 104 lives has been lost in the monsoon rains so far, while 61 people have been injured.

Sources said 6,068 homes have also been damaged throughout Balochistan.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said 118 mm rainfall was recorded in Lasbela, 90 mm in Khuzdar and 58 mm in Uthal whereas more rain is predicted within the next 24 hours.