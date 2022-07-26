Federal cabinet approves Rs7.9 staggered increase in power tariff

The government has increased the price of electricity by Rs3.5 per unit with immediate effect, while an increase of 90 paisa per unit has been announced for October.

The increase was announced by Minister of State (Petroleum Division) Musadik Masood Malik and Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Khurram Dastgir Khan at a press conference on Tuesday after the cabinet approved the measure.

Dastagir said that the price of electricity has been increased by Rs3.5 per unit for the current month and another Rs3.5 will be added next month.

The federal minister for energy also told the media that the cost per unit of power will witness another increase of 90 paisa per unit in October while adding that he will not go into details of slabs.

The federal minister also said that the cabinet granted approval of the power tariff increase on the condition that the poor consumers already bogged by fuel cost adjustment charges are not burdened.

Khurram Dastgir maintained that the government is defending the rights of the most destitute among the citizens.

He highlighted that there has been no increase in the electricity tariff since February 2021 and only fuel price adjustment has been included in the bill.

“One-third of electricity consumers will not be affected by the increase in price,” the minister claimed.

Speaking about global inflation trends, the energy minister said that only oil prices have dipped in recent days while other sources of energy such as coal and gas have registered an increase in price.

The minister pointed out that the heavy monsoon rains have enhanced power generation at Tarbela Dam.

“Tarbela produced up to 4500 megawatts of electricity during the recent monsoon spell while K2 nuclear plant has also started producing electricity after restoration.”

The federal minister said that the government wants Pakistan’s exports to increase and for that, it is considering supplying uninterrupted electricity and gas to five major export sectors at a low price.

He said the authorities will also try to minimize load-shedding on mix feeders to facilitate industrial units.

White paper against PTI ministers

Lambasting the former government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), the energy minister said he plans to bring forth a white paper before the public stating the corruption of ministers who operated their expensive power plants at the cost of the government.

Khurram remarked that the government is planning to introduce a law to encourage transparency of transactions between countries so that those interested in investments are facilitated.

The new law will speed up transactions, he added.

When asked if the cost of electricity will go down during the next few months, Musadik Masood Malik hinted that it may be possible over the next few months.

Minister of State Musadik Malik said that the price of electricity will register a decline in light of recent decisions undertaken by the government.

“We have reduced circular debt by Rs214 billion which will yield fruitful results in the future.”

He remarked that the fuel price adjustment is inevitable, and consumers would have to accommodate the added charge of around Rs6-9 per unit every month.

However, he added, 40-50% of consumers will not be affected by government decisions pertaining to increased prices.