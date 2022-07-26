Saudi crown prince touts 170km long vertical city in Neom

Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman has announced the design of a 170km long and 500 meter tall vertical city in Neom, a $500 billion dollar project in the Tabuk Province of northwestern Saudi Arabia.

The project, dubbed “The Line” has long been in planning and was first unveiled by Prince Mohammad Bin Salman in January 2021. The Saudi press this week released more details of this first major construction project in Neom, which is a Saudi attempt to diversify its economy.

The city, 200 meters wide and running on “100% renewable energy,” will include a high-speed rail with an end-to-end transit of 20 minutes. It will eventually accommodate 9 million residents, who could access education, health and other facilities on a four-minute drive.

“The city’s vertically layered communities will challenge the traditional flat, horizontal cities,” the prince said. “The designs of The Line embody how urban communities will be in the future in an environment free from roads, cars and emissions,” state news agency SPA cited the crown prince as saying.

The prince had said last year that the project’s infrastructure would cost $100 billion to $200 billion. SPA did not provide any updated figures.

An animation shared on Neom project social media page offers visualized details of the project.

The entire city will be encapsulated in a mirror glass façade and services will be powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“THE LINE rethinks everything we know about how people live, work and play,” it said describing the project as a revolution in urban living.