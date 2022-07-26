Junaid Khan added to cast of new drama serial ‘Adan’

After convincing audiences of his acting chops, singer and model Junaid Khan will be returning to the small screen after he joined the cast of the upcoming drama serial ‘Adan’.

‘Adan’ is slated to go on-air on Aan TV this September.

The former ‘Call’ lead singer will be working alongside actors Mansha Pasha and Azfar Rehman in the romantic drama which promises a ’thrilling twist.

“I am very excited about my latest project,” Junaid said, adding, “The day I read the script I felt that this is something out of the ordinary for sure.”

It is hoped that Junaid and Mansha will revive their onscreen magic once again in the new show. Junaid and Mansha had recently starred together in the former’s silver screen debut with the movie “Kahay Dil Jidhar”.

In the movie, Junaid starred opposite Mansha.

“Of course, Mansha and I have a great on-screen chemistry,” Junaid acknowledged.

Last week, he had posted a picture of them together with a cryptic message “And we are back!!”

Adding that something new was coming up.

The drama is being produced by Case Productions and is directed by Azeem Sajjad. Atique Inayat has written the script and has promised a roller coaster ride for the audience.

“Working with Shazia and Wahjahat has been an amazing experience,” Junaid recalled.

“I just couldn’t have said no to this one and I am glad I didn’t,” the actor stated.

The actor was last seen in the critically acclaimed drama serial ‘Hum Tum’ apart from working on commercially successful hits such as Yaarian, Kamzarf, Sun Yaara, Ishq Tamasha, Kashf, Khuda Aur Mohabbat where he showcased his acting prowess.

Most recently, Junaid appeared opposite Hira Mani in the series Yadaan.