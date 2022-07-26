Ahmed Shehzad was ‘targeted’ because of me: Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has claimed that out-of-favour opener Ahmed Shehzad was cricitised because of the latter’s relationship with the star all-rounder.

Afridi shared his thoughts on SAMAA TV’s show Game Set Match on Tuesday.

“Ahmed Shehzad was targeted because he was close to me and I supported him a lot. I gave him a many chances but after my departure as captain, this became a negative point for Ahmed. People thought that he was my favourite,” said Afridi.

“I supported him because I couldn’t find an opener like him in Pakistan at that time. He was also performing well,” he added.

Shehzad, who has played 13 Tests, 81 ODIs and 59 T20Is, has not represented Pakistan since 2019.

“Whatever Shahid bhai says, I have always considered him as my elder brother and the same goes when he was captain,” Shehzad said while responding to Afridi on the same show.

“I have not been given the platforms I needed to score runs. Do they want me to score runs at my home?” he added.

Shehzad was also optimistic about doing well in the upcoming Kashmir Premier League.

“I have always performed with good intentions and that is exactly what I will try to do there [KPL]. But nobody can give any guarantees about scoring runs,” he said. “Sometimes I will score runs and sometimes I won’t. I just want people to consider the potential I bring to the table.”