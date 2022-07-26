Gold price nears Rs150,000 for tola today

The cost of a tola of 24 karats pure gold rose to an all-time high, nearly touching the level of Rs150,000.

The hike comes as the US dollar rose to its highest ever level.

According to gold prices for July 26, 2022, confirmed by the Sindh Sarafa Bazaar Association Chief Al-Haj Haroon Rasheed Chand, the price for a tola of pure gold (11.66 grams) rose by Rs1,200 to Rs149,500.

The association chief said that this was the all-time highest price of gold in the country.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold rose by Rs1,029 to Rs128,178.

For 22 karat gold, the price of 10 grams was Rs117,491.

By comparison, the price of gold in the international market fell by $12 to $1,718.

Meanwhile, the price of a tola of 24 karat silver rose by Rs20 to Rs1,600.

The price of 10 grams of silver was Rs1,371.74. Internationally, silver was traded for $18.48.