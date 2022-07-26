Water supply to 30% of Karachi’s population restored after four days

A cable fault at the North East Karachi (NEK) pumping station disabling it from supplying water to almost 30 per cent of Karachi’s population for the last four days has been fixed, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) officials said on Tuesday.

The fault in K Electric’s cable at the NEK pumping station was first reported on July 23.

Since then, the water supply to many parts of the metropolis remained suspended over the next four days.

Owing to the fault, a water crisis had arisen in Gulshan Iqbal, Gulistan-e-00Johar, Federal B Area, Gulberg, Shadman Town and adjacent areas.

According to a K Electric spokesperson the cable fault has now been fixed at the NEK pumping station and the water supply will now continue unhampered to the designated areas.

Meanwhile, KWSB Chief Engineer E&M has said that the water supply throughout the provincial capital will be restored completely by night.

The chief engineer also said that the municipal secretary, KWSB managing director and other technical staff visited the NEK pumping station today.

He maintained that the officers also inspected the work done by K Electric.