Pakistan » Punjab

ECP de-seats PML-N MPA Kashif Mehmood over fake degree

The decision comes after rejection of review petition by Supreme Court
Zulqarnain Iqbal Jul 26, 2022
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday de-seated Kashif Mehmood of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) who was part of the Punjab Assembly after winning from PP-241 constituency of Bahawalnagar.

A notification in this regard was issued by the top poll body.

The de-seating comes after the Supreme Court dismissed Kashif Mehmood’s review plea in a fake degree case.

In November 2021, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court upheld the order of the Islamabad High Court regarding the disqualification of PML-N MPA Kashif Mehmood.

