ECP de-seats PML-N MPA Kashif Mehmood over fake degree

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday de-seated Kashif Mehmood of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) who was part of the Punjab Assembly after winning from PP-241 constituency of Bahawalnagar.

A notification in this regard was issued by the top poll body.

The de-seating comes after the Supreme Court dismissed Kashif Mehmood’s review plea in a fake degree case.

In November 2021, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court upheld the order of the Islamabad High Court regarding the disqualification of PML-N MPA Kashif Mehmood.