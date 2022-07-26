Ronaldo arrives in Manchester ahead of important talks with United

Manchester United’s star striker Cristiano Ronaldo has flown back to Manchester in order to hold talks with new manager Erik ten Hag about his future.

According to The Athletic, the 37-year-old arrived at United’s Carrington training ground with his agent Jorge Mendes on Tuesday morning.

Ronaldo missed the start of training with the English Premier League giants due to a family issue.

The 37-year-old did not make the plane for the pre-season trip, with reports saying he wants to leave after United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League.

However, earlier in July, Ten Hag said that Cristiano Ronaldo was “not for sale”.

“We are planning for Cristiano Ronaldo for the season and that’s it and I’m looking forward to working with him,” he said. “I have read it, but what I say is Cristiano is not for sale, he is in our plans and we want success together.”

It must be noted that Ronaldo, who was the team’s highest scorer last season with 18 goals, has one year remaining on his contract after returning to Manchester last year.

United finished sixth in the English Premier League, condemning them to the second-tier Europa League next season.