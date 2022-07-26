Confusion surrounds venue for Asia Cup 2022

Uncertainty surrounds the venue this year’s Asia Cup cricket tournament, with Sri Lanka’s name once again in the mix.

Earlier, it was reported that Sri Lanka have decided against hosting the event due to the economic crisis in the country.

However, according to latest reports in Sri Lankan media, the local government has given the green signal its cricket board to host the tournament.

“A top Government official already discussed with the SLC officials and given the green light to host Asia Cup 2022 in Sri Lanka,” Sri Lanka’s Daily News reported on Tuesday.

“The event is scheduled to be held from August 24 to September 10 and ten teams are scheduled to compete in this tournament and most probably all the matches will be played at the R.Premadasa International cricket stadium and government has given assurance to make this event a success,” it added.

The final decision on the matter will be taken during a meeting between Sri Lanka Cricket and Asian Cricket Council on July 28 in Dubai.

It must be noted that few days, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had stated that UAE will host the event.

“Asia Cup will be in UAE, as it is the only place where there won’t be rains,” Ganguly told reporters after the Board’s Apex Council meeting in Mumbai.

The six teams have been divided in two groups with Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh slotted together. Meanwhile, India, Pakistan and the Qualifier will be placed in the other group.

United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Hong Kong and Kuwait will compete for the final spot in the qualifiers.

The tournament will be played in a T20 format in a bid to help teams prepare for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.