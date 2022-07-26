Rajasthan weather system strengthens Sindh Monsoon

The Pakistan meteorological department has warned that a low-pressure area continues to encapsulate Sindh which may cause widespread heavy rains in the province over the next two days.

Talking to SAMAA TV, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that the low-pressure build-up in Rajasthan has combined with the existing low-pressure system in Sindh due to which rainfall would continue intermittently throughout Sindh for the next 48 hours.

As per insights shared by the Met department, rain-wind/thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Mithi, Thatta, Badin, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Dadu, Sukkur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Khairpur, Noshahroferoze, Shadadpur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Padidan, Shaheed Benazirabad and Jamshoro.

The possible impacts outlined in the advisory include water logging and urban flooding in low-lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tando M Khan, Nawabshah, Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana and Jacobabad districts.

Moreover, persistent heavy spells lashing Khuzdar, Lasbella, Hub and other areas along the Kirthar Range may build pressure on the Hub dam and also cause flash floods in Dadu and Jamshoro districts.

A letter has been sent out by the PMD to all concerned authorities requesting them to remain vigilant during the forecast period.

Karachi

The provincial capital received light to moderate showers in different areas of the city, with Korangi recording the highest amount of downpour, 19.5mm, up to 2pm today.

The second highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Saddar, 12.0mm, followed by Nazimabad, 8.2mm, and Kemari, 7.0mm.

A day earlier, moderate to heavy falls occurred at a number of places in Karachi.

Quaidabad received 67mm of downpour, followed by Gulshan-e-Hadeed 59mm, Jinnah Terminal 43mm, Korangi 43mm, MOS 39mm, Saadi Town 38mm, Faisal Base 38mm, University Road 33mm, DHA 21mm, Gulshan Maymar 17mm, Sarjani Town 15mm, Saddar 13mm, North Karachi 12mm, Kemari 9mm, Nazimabad 8mm, Gadap Town 6mm, Orangi 5mm, and Masroor Base 5mm.

Inundation in and around residential areas of Karachi

What is the on-ground situation in Karachi?

Intermittent rain is gracing Saddar, I.I. Chundrigar road and surrounding areas for the past couple of hours.

As a consequence, rainwater has accumulated further around Sindh High Court and adjoining areas.

Despite claims by the district administration that water logging has been cleared, lawyers and citizens were irked by the standing water around the high court.

They lamented that the Sindh government has failed to even clear the red zone of the provincial capital which boasts the Governor house, Rangers headquarters and other high-profile executive administrative buildings.

On the other hand, so-called elite residential areas were also submerged during the third monsoon spell.

Thoroughfares of Defense Phase V and residences were inundated by the mere 21mm rainfall.

The basements of the residential areas and shop of commercial were flooded resulting in the destruction of goods worth millions of rupees.

Residents are now questioning the administrative measures taken by the CBC in the wake of rain emergency.

Did floodwater bring fish to Karachi?

Indeed, the Thaddo Dam overflow bought shoals of fish to the locales of Karachi.

New Sabzi Mandi area, which currently looks like a pond, welcomed the new addition to the local fauna.

Children and adults were filled with joy when shoals of fish suddenly appeared on the main thoroughfares.

Citizens used nets and clothes to catch the freshwater fish that came with the floodwater.

Freshwater fish caught by citizens in floodwater

Sindh rainfall data for the past 24 hours

The highest amount of rainfall was reported in Rohri 49mm, followed by Dadu 39mm, and Jacobabad 32mm.

A view of Hyderabad after July 25 thunderstorm

The recent monsoon spell also shed 26mm of rain in Sukkur, 22mm in Larkana, 16mm in Khairpur, 12mm each in Padidan and Chorr, 11mm in Moen-jo-daro, 10mm in Shaheed Benazirabad, 5mm in Thatta, 4mm each in Badin and Hyderabad, 3mm in Tando Jam, and 2mm each in Mirpur Khas and Mithi.