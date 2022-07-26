PTI creates mountain of $15b foreign debt in final 9 months

While the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership routinely attacks other political leaders for the country’s economic woes, the party created a mountain of $15 billion in foreign debt in its last nine months in power, finance ministry documents reveal.

During the last fiscal year 2021-22, Pakistan borrowed $19.7 billion in the name of foreign economic assistance to meet its budgetary requirements. Of this money, $15 billion was received before the ouster of Imran Khan in a no-confidence motion on April 9.

The money came from multiple sources including bonds, bilateral loans and multilateral loans/assistance.

International financial institutions, such as Asian Development Bank (ADB), International Development Association (IDA) and Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), provided $5.74 billion to Pakistan between July 2021 and June 2022.

This includes $1 billion from the International Monetary Fund and $1.62 billion from the ADB.

Pakistan received $3 billion from Saudi Arabia in safe deposits and $1.5 billion from the World Bank.

The IsDB provided $1.32 billion as part of multilateral loans/aid.

The government received $597.3 million from China, France, Saudi Arabia and other friendly countries, besides getting grants totaling $240 million.

It also raised $2 billion in foreign loans by floating Naya Pakistan certificates.

Compared to the preceding fiscal year 2020-21, Pakistan’s dependence on foreign loans increased by $4.2 billion in the fiscal year 2021-22.