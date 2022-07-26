Govt restores subsidy on power for export industries

Despite agreeing to implement all the conditions spelt out by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the federal government on Monday decided to restore subsidy on power tariffs for export-oriented industries.

This was decided during a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Federal Cabinet at the Finance Division on Monday evening.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail presided over the meeting. Federal Ministers for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Industries and Production Murtaza Mehmood, Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, MNA Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, State Ministers for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, Petroleum Musadik Malik, PM’s Commerce & Industry Coordinator Rana Ihsan Afzal, federal secretaries and senior officers of the Finance Ministry attended the meeting.

The commerce ministry presented a summary of regional competitive energy rates for export-oriented sectors during the financial year 2022-23.

The ministry submitted that in pursuance of the decisions taken by the ECC on August 16, 2021, and subsequently by the federal cabinet on August 24, 2021, under the then prime minister Imran Khan, the government had agreed to provide energy to the export-oriented sectors including textile, jute, leather, carpet, surgical and sports goods at regionally competitive rates to reduce the cost of manufacturing and enhance exports.

After a detailed discussion, the ECC on Monday approved the provision of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) to these industries at a rate of $9 per Metric Million British Thermal Unit (MMBTU). This rate will be all-inclusive for the five export-oriented sectors located anywhere in Pakistan provided they already have gas connections.

This subsidy will help provide these industries with RLNG worth Rs40 billion and will be allocated from the federal budget 2022-23.

The forum decided that this subsidy, however, will be reviewed quarterly.

Tariffs for indigenous gas

With indigenously produced gas facing strict competition from domestic consumers and other industrial and commercial sectors, the ECC recommended that the federal cabinet raise the tariff of indigenous gas for industries. The export-oriented sectors would also be impacted by the increase, but not as much as other industries.

The ECC proposed providing indigenous gas to export-oriented sectors at a rate of Rs1,350 ($5.87) per MMBTU.

For general and other industries, domestically produced gas will be provided at a rate of Rs1,550 ($6.74) per MMBTU.

The ECC also fixed electricity tariffs for the five export-oriented sectors at nine cents (Rs20.70) per kilowatts hour (kWh).

The new rates will be applicable from August 1, 2022. However, it will be subject to the provision of a subsidy of Rs20 billion to be provided by the Finance Division. Further, the subsidy will be subject to quarterly reviews. The Petroleum Division has been directed to provide a list of industrial units getting subsidized gas and electricity, within a month to the ECC for review.

Pakistan independence celebrations

The ECC also approved a supplementary grant of Rs750 million for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to organize celebrations for Pakistan’s 75 years of Independence.

The ECC also approved the proposal from the interior ministry to pay for compensation and goodwill packages from its budget.