Rains, uncertainty drowns rupee to all-time low Rs232.93 against US dollar

The rupee continued to sink against the US dollar owing to continued uncertainty and pressures on the economy to fall to an all-time low exchange rate of Rs232.93 in the interbank on Tuesday.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday afternoon, the rupee closed 1.31% lower or Rs3.05 weaker against the US dollar in the interbank.

As its stands, a US dollar today is more expensive than a liter of petrol in the country, which is being sold at around Rs230.24.

Earlier, the rupee fell by Rs3.37 in intraday trading on Tuesday from Rs229.88, the level at which it had closed in the interbank on Monday, to Rs233.25.

The weakening reflected the continuing political uncertainty in the country and economic pressures faced by the government as it waits for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to resume an extended fund facility program.

Last week, the dollar had lost a whopping Rs13.17 in value as it fell from Rs215.2 at the beginning of last week to close at Rs228.37.

So far, since the incumbent government has taken over on April 11, the rupee has lost around Rs50.11 in value.

By comparison, the rupee had lost Rs60.259 in value in the three and a half years under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.