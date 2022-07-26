Country’s first ever vaccination drive against cholera kicks off in Balochistan

The first ever vaccination drive against cholera at the government level in the country kicked off in Balochistan on Monday.

Balochistan Chief Secretary inaugurated the five-day vaccination campaign with the administration of the vaccine to a minor.

The immunization drive will continue till July 29 in 37 high-risk union councils (UCs) in eight districts of the province.

As many as 750,000 children will be administered the vaccine during the campaign to prevent the outbreak of the disease.

The first cholera case of the year in Balochistan was reported on April 17 in Dera Bugti while till July 15, it took the shape of an endemic and cases exceeded 19,000.

The health officials said that 1,988 vaccination teams are taking part in the drive while 250 supervisors will monitor those teams.

World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Pakistan, Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala, said that the cholera cannot be curbed without preventative measures and the cooperation of the government.

He said that WHO is committed to providing more help in Balochistan for better health of the people.