Record broken for youngest men’s player to score a T20I hundred

French opening batter Gustav McKeon has become the youngest, 18 years and 280 days, men’s player to score a T20I hundred.

He smacked five fours and nine sixes in a 61-ball 109 against Switzerland in Vantaa.

The world record was broken during the T20 World Cup 2024 Europe Sub-Regional Qualifier tournament in Finland.

McKeon broke Afghanistan opener Hazratullah Zazai’s record, who scored an unbeaten 162 from 62 balls against Ireland in 2019 at 20 years and 337 days, by more than two years.

McKeon is also currently the top scorer in the event, with 185 runs at a strike rate of 161 and an average of 92.50.

Despite McKeon’s heroics, France lost a final-ball thriller by one wicket against Switzerland.

Youngest men’s player to score a T20I century

Gustav McKeon - 18y 280d, France v Switzerland, Vantaa, 2022

Hazratullah Zazai - 20y 337d, Afghanistan v Ireland, Dehradun, 2019

Sivakumar Periyalwar - 21y 161d, Romania v Turkey, Ilfov County, 2019

Orchide Tuyisenge, 21y 190d, Rwanda v Seychelles, Kigali, 2021

Dipendra Singh Airee, 22y 68d, Nepal v Malaysia, Kathmandu, 2022