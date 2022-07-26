Why Karachi floods when it rains?

Many parts of Karachi have been flooded for the last couple of days since the latest monsoon spell entered the country. Elections were postponed, exams were canceled, and the government had to declare holiday as major part of the city remain inundated.

And, this is not the first time that the city was flooded following monsoon showers. Town planner, architect, and historian Arif Hasan speaks to SAMAA Digital about why the city keeps flooding.