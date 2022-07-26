Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Pakistan » Sindh

Why Karachi floods when it rains?

Renowned architect and town planner Arif Hasan explains
Samaa Web Desk Jul 26, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Many parts of Karachi have been flooded for the last couple of days since the latest monsoon spell entered the country. Elections were postponed, exams were canceled, and the government had to declare holiday as major part of the city remain inundated.

And, this is not the first time that the city was flooded following monsoon showers. Town planner, architect, and historian Arif Hasan speaks to SAMAA Digital about why the city keeps flooding.

climate change

monsoon rains

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div