Punjab CM Election: Dost Mazari refuses to become part of proceedings

The Supreme Court of Pakistan resumed on Tuesday hearing of the petitions regarding the ruling of the Punjab Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.

Irfan Qadir, who is representing Mazari, appeared before the three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and told the court that he has instructions from his client to not become part of the proceedings.

People are boycotting the court proceedings in the country, Qadir said.

Qadir said that they would file a review petition for the formation of the full-court bench.

This comes after the apex court on Monday rejected multiple petitions requesting the formation of a full court bench on the issue of Punjab chief minister election and the ruling of Punjab Deputy Speaker .

Farooq H Naik said they would also be boycotting the proceedings. “But you are not even party to the cases,” the chief justice said to Naik.

The original question was who can give directions to the members, CJ Bandial asked.

It’s clear from the reading of the constitution that it is the parliamentary party that has to give instructions, the chief justice said, adding that there’s no need for any further legal reasoning on this point.

It’s not such a question on which a full-court bench should be formed, CJ Bandial said.

During the arguments, references were made to 21st Constitutional Amendment case, he said. The chief justice said there was an observation in 21st Constitutional Amendment verdict that the party chief can issue instructions for the vote.

While interpreting the Article 63-A, the question was about what would happen in case of dissent not who can give instructions, he said.

The court asked Elahi’s counsel Ali Zafar to assist the court in answering legal questions.

Another solution is that we separate from the bench, the chief justice said.

Formation of full court was nothing more than dragging the case, he said.

Those who have boycotted the proceedings have shown so much grace that they are sitting here to see the proceedings.