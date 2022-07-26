PCB announces schedule for 2022-23 men’s domestic season

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the schedule for the 2022-23 domestic season, in a press release, on Tuesday.

A total of 187 matches are scheduled to be played over 127 days between August 30 and January 3.

“Making the domestic events competitive and challenging, while continuing to provide maximum opportunities to our talented cricketers to demonstrate their talent and help them graduate to the higher level, was the mainstay of our thought-process when we finalised the upcoming domestic season calendar,” Director High Performance, Nadeem Khan, said.

“I remain optimistic that a good number of youngsters will make a name for themselves from the forthcoming tournaments which, in turn, will help us increase the pool of our national team bench players,” he added.

PCB 2022-23 men’s domestic cricket calendar:

Aug 30-Sept 19

National T20 in Rawalpindi and Multan

Sept 2-15

Cricket Associations T20 in Quetta

Sept 27-Nov 30

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in Abbottabad, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Karachi

Sept 27-Nov 23

Cricket Associations Championship; Abbottabad, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Karachi

Dec 10-Jan 3

Pakistan Cup in Karachi

Dec 10-29

Cricket Associations Challenge in Karachi