Pakistan fight back in post-lunch session on day three

The second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan entered an interesting phase after the home side lost four wickets, in their second innings, during the post-lunch session on day three.

Sri Lanka, who bowled Pakistan out for 231 in the first innings, have stretched their lead to 256 runs.

The Islanders reached 109/4 at tea on day three.

Earlier, spinner Ramesh Mendis claimed a five-wicket haul as Sri Lanka bowled out Pakistan for 231 on day three of the second Test to lead by 147 runs on Tuesday.

Ramesh ended Pakistan’s innings in the first session after the tourists resumed in Galle on 191-7, in reply to the Sri Lankan first innings total of 378.

Overnight batsman Yasir Shah resisted the bowling attack in a 32-run partnership with Hasan Ali, with the pair batting for almost one hour before Prabath Jayasuriya broke through.

Jayasuriya, a left-arm spinner who took 21 wickets in his first two Tests, bowled Hasan for 21 at the stroke of the first drinks break. He returned with three wickets.

Off-spinner Ramesh trapped Yasir lbw for 26 to record a third five-wicket haul in his 10th Test to wrap up the innings.

Agha Salman remained Pakistan’s top scorer with his fighting 62 on Monday.

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne will bat in the second innings only if required, the team said.

He failed to take to the field in the Pakistan innings due to “lower back pain”, and Dhananjaya de Silva stood in as captain.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella returned to the crease alongside Oshada Fernando, with the hosts looking to bounce back from their opening loss in the two-match series.