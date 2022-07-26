Need to head out? These roads are open in Karachi

Administrator of Karachi Murtaza Wahab on Monday confirmed that drainage of rainwater from most of the areas in the city has been completed.

He said the roads clear for traffic include Shahrae Faisal, Shahrae Qaideen, M A Jinnah Road, M T Khan Road, University Road, M R Kayani Road, Mir Karam Ali Talpur Road, New M A Jinnah Road, Shaheed-e-Millat road, Abul Hasan Isphani Road and Court Road.

Wahab added that the roads of District South and District Central are the most affected by heavy and continuous rainfall.

Roads not clear in District South include Main Saddar Bazar Road, Abdullah Haroon Road, CIA Center Road, Lucky Star, some areas of the University Road from the Urdu University to Nipa flyover.

The Urdu Bazaar Road and nearby service lanes are still closed.

In District Central, the road from power house to 4K roundabout, Sohrab Goth and Café Pyala Road are submerged in water.

The Bufferzone Road, Shadman Town Road and the roads leading to North Karachi and New Karachi are also not open for travel so far.

In District Korangi, EBM Causeway, Qayyumabad Road and Korangi Road is still filled with water.

Water is also accumulated in Liaquatabad, Ghareebabad flyover and Amjad Sabri flyover but traffic is present and moving slowly.

Later in the night, Wahab took to Twitter to share a video of the current situation of the city.