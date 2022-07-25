Coalition govt boycotts court hearings in Punjab CM election case

The coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to boycott court proceedings in light of the Supreme Court’s decision to reject a full bench request to hear PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s petition against the Punjab chief minister’s election.

“We reject the verdict and will boycott court proceedings,” PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad. “Coalition government thinks the decision will be impartial without a full bench.”

He added that they all will boycott the bench hearing the case.

On the occasion, PPP chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari confirmed the decision. “Our demand was for the parliament and judiciary’s integrity, apart from the supremacy of democracy and the parliament.”

He emphasized that the whole country would have accepted the decision wholeheartedly if the top court had accepted the government request.

Taking the rostrum, former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi maintained that if fingers are pointed at a judge or bench, then the judges should excuse themselves from hearing the case.

Shortly after the top court’s decision, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said a full court bench is feared when decisions are not made in accordance with the law.

In a tweet on Monday night, the deposed PM’s daughter highlighted how the apex court’s decision is based on personal likes and dislikes instead of being in line with the Constitution and law.

Maryam expressed disappointment on how 20 votes were taken away from her party and 10 votes were gifted to PTI. “Pervaiz Elahi’s majority is your gift, my lord!”