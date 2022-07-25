SC rejection proved Hamza has no right to sit on Punjab CM’s seat: Asad Umar

PTI leader Asad Umar has said that Hamza Shahbaz had no right to sit on the Punjab chief minister’s seat, and “it has been proved once again today.”

He was talking to the media on Monday night, shortly after the Supreme Court rejected all the government petitions requesting a full court bench to hear the Punjab CM election case and interpret Article 63-A of the Constitution.

“We thank the court to give them ample time to present logical arguments, but they failed to do so,” Umar said. “Forming a full court bench is strictly the chief justice’s prerogative.”

The former planning minister added that the court has given the government a third chance to present their arguments, which is a good thing, but it is also causing political turmoil.

“PTI believes in the law and Constitution,” he concluded. “We are not like PML-N that we will attack courts if a verdict doesn’t side with us or resort to change benches of the Balochistan High Court.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the SC verdict, PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry said in a democratic country, Hamza should have resigned by now. “The court will be made for controversial now,” he said.

Earlier, Pakistan Democratic Movement and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had threatened to revolt against state institutions. “Don’t push the public (us) to the extent that they begin revolting against institutions,” he warned.