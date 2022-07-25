‘PDM lawyers were rude & disrespectful to Supreme Court judges’

Former information and law minister Fawad Chaudhry has expressed disappointment on how Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) lawyers presented their arguments to the Supreme Court in an indecent and ill-mannered way.

In a tweet on Monday evening, the PTI leader said the entire case should be telecasted live on so that the world can see how disrespectful the coalition government lawyers are.

He failed to understand how the three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar tolerated the rude behavior.

“The government lawyers resorted to rude behavior because of weak arguments,” Fawad said, concluding it as a mere pressure tactic to prolong the top court’s decision in the case pertaining to form a full bench to hear Punjab Assembly Speaker Dost Mazari’s ruling during the chief minister’s election on July 22 and the subsequent interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution.