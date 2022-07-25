Govt will boycott proceedings if SC does not form full bench, warns Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has warned that the coalition government will boycott proceedings if the Supreme Court does not form a full bench to hear the petition against Punjab Speaker Dost Mazari’s ruling and interpret Article 63-A of the Constitution.

Speaking to media outside the top court on Monday, the security czar maintained that the apex court had earlier announced a decision in this regard which stated that the party head gives instructions.

He said the entire country, including civil society and political parties, have agreed that a full court bench must be formed.

“We all will boycott the proceedings if a full bench is not formed,” Sanaullah reiterated.

On the occasion, Law Minister Azam Tarar recalled how a five-judge bench had earlier stated that the party head has the most powerful position in the party.

“The way the Constitution is being interpreted cannot be understood at all,” he claimed, insisting that the seven votes discarded during the chairman senate elections needs to be brought up as well.