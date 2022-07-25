Spanish giants Real Madrid could be forced to sign another striker in the current transfer window.

According to Cadena SER, Real Madrid’s transfer window is not closed. The club will make a new signing in attack if two of Mariano, Borja Mayoral, Dani Ceballos or Marco Asensio leave this summer.

The report added that winger Eden Hazard doesn’t convince anyone at Real Madrid as a suitable back-up for Karim Benzema due to the former’s injury-ridden time at the club.

Sources also say that Real Madrid want someone who can guarantee more than 10 goals a season from the bench and would prefer an experienced option.

Meanwhile, multiple reports in Spain have also confirmed that Mayoral is very close to signing for Getafe. The two clubs have reached an agreement in principle, with a transfer fee around €10m and contract till 2027.

Mayoral wanted to stay, but it seems that Mariano’s persistence to not leave the club has made it impossible.

The news about Real Madrid signing a striker also comes on the back of the Whites’ defeat at the hands of FC Barcelona in Las Vegas, on Saturday, where the reigning La Liga champions failed to get a shot on target.

It must be noted that Real Madrid have only made two signings in the ongoing transfer window. This includes free transfer of centre-back Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea, meanwhile defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni joined from AS Monaco.

On the other hand, midfielder Isco, left-back Marcelo, winger Gareth Bale and striker Luka Jovic have left the club after the end of last season.